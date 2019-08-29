The Morning Call
Cote d'Ivoire: NGOs reject the new electoral commission [The Morning Call]
up next
From the same country
The Morning CallThe Morning Call is about you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to The Morning Call, here are the best ways to get in touch :
- Post your comment on Twitter with #themorningcall
- Sms or Whatsapp us to (+242) 064 77 90 90
- Email us on morningcall @africanews.com
- Leave a voice message here
Go to video
Malawi top court orders 14-day ban on opposition protests
Go to video
Ethiopia parliament approves new electoral bill ahead of 2020 polls
Go to video
Ex-Ogaden rebels want Ethiopia's 2020 polls to be held on schedule
Go to video
Somalia's controversial Jubbaland polls: Incumbent wins re-election
00:44
Nigeria's new cabinet inaugurated, president remains Petroleum minister
Go to video
Lockdown in Somali city of Kismayo ahead of crucial Jubbaland polls