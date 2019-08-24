African leaders in Japan for 7th TICAD summit

A host of African leaders are expected in the Japanese city of Yokohama for the seventh edition of the Tokyo International Conference for African Development (TICAD) summit.

TICAD has been held alternately in Japan and Africa since TICADVI. TICAD7 will take place in Yokohama, Japan between 28 to 30 August 2019.

The government of Japan leads the conference with co-hosts such as the United Nations, United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), World Bank and African Union Commission (AUC).

Among the African leaders whose attendance is confirmed are:

Muhammadu Buhari, Nigeria

Cyril Ramaphosa, South Africa

Ibrahim Boubakar Keita, Mali

Edgar Lungu, Zambia

Macky Sall, Senegal

TICAD is a summit-level international conference regarding development of Africa launched by Japan in 1993. TICAD was held every 5 years until TICADV (2013).

The hosting period was shortened to 3 years since TICAD VI (2016), during which it was held for the first time in Africa (Kenya, Nairobi).

Aside the main deliberations by presidents, heads of state and government representatives, there are a number of side events slated for countries to engage in bilateral talks with the host nation and among themselves.

During TICAD 6, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, disclosed that Africa will benefit from a $30 billion investment package by 2018 including a $10 billion investment in infrastructural development.

“When combined with the investment from the private sector, I expect the total real amount to be $30 billion. This is an investment that has faith in Africa’s future,” he said at the time.