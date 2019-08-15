South Africa's Caster Semenya decries lack of women's support

South African athlete Caster Semenya said Wednesday she has not felt supported by other women in sport.

The double Olympic champion was at a women’s conference in Johannesburg where she was the headline speaker.

“I think it comes more into the international stage where you see your own rivals, they come with this, what can I call it, these rude responses in terms of me competing against them which for me is not a big deal because what I know is that we are all athletes and we should be supporting each other whether you’re losing or not”, Semenya said.

Semenya will not defend her 800-metres title at the world championships in September.

This follows a Swiss Federal Tribunal reversal on a ruling that temporarily lifted testosterone regulations imposed on her.

She is appealing the ruling by the Court of Arbitration for Sports which is supported by the International Association of Athletics.

In March, the United Nations Human Rights Council adopted a resolution in support for her.

Reuters