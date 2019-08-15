Welcome to Africanews

Gabon court to rule on Ali Bongo's health [The Morning Call]

The Gabonese justice system is expected to hear a petition in August to find out if President Ali Bongo Ondimba is fit to continue governing the country or not.

This comes after increasing speculation over his health after he suffered a stroke last year. Even after his treatment in Morocco, he has never made a live speech or spoken before the general public.

Attorneys in the case say it will be heard by the Court of Appeal in Libreville starting August 26.

It should be noted that in March, 10 members of Gabon’s political opposition, civil society and trade union movement filed a suit requesting Bongo be assessed to see whether he was medically fit to continue in office.

The Morning Call is about you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to The Morning Call, here are the best ways to get in touch : For more details on how to contribute, click here.

