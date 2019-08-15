CAR: Kwa na Kwa party officially becomes opposition party [The Morning Call]

The party of former Central African President Francois Bozize is now officially an opposition party.

This follows a meeting on Monday in which party officials decided to break away from the presidential majority and position the party as a democratic opposition.

The decision comes 18 months before elections are held. Other issues discussed during this reunion in the capital Bangui was the return of the former leader and founder of the party, who is currently in exile in Uganda.

According to observers, Bozize’s return would change the country’s political atmosphere to chaotic, though the Kwa na Kwa party officials refute this.