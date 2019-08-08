Mozambique: Renamo party and govt peace deal [The Morning Call]

Renamo party, a former rebel movement now turned Mozambique’s main opposition party signed a final peace treaty with the government on Tuesday, 27 years after the end of the first civil war.

President Filipe Nyusi and Renamo leader Ossufo Momade signed the document on the Place de la Paix in Maputo, in the presence of leaders from across the continent, including South African president Cyril Ramaphosa and Rwanda’s Paul Kagame.

This was the third attempt to reach a definitive peace between the two rivals.

Now, what does this agreement truly mean for Mozambique?