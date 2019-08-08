Mozambique: Renamo party and govt peace deal [The Morning Call]

The Morning Call
Renamo party, a former rebel movement now turned Mozambique’s main opposition party signed a final peace treaty with the government on Tuesday, 27 years after the end of the first civil war.
President Filipe Nyusi and Renamo leader Ossufo Momade signed the document on the Place de la Paix in Maputo, in the presence of leaders from across the continent, including South African president Cyril Ramaphosa and Rwanda’s Paul Kagame.
This was the third attempt to reach a definitive peace between the two rivals.
Now, what does this agreement truly mean for Mozambique?
Go to video
IMF dissects Eritrea's economy: The successes, challenges, prospects
Go to video
Ethiopia-Eritrea peace: Two gold medals, twin pacts and two regions
Go to video
Despite power-sharing deal, Sudanese march for June 3 martyrs
Go to video
Photo: Ethiopia PM chauffeurs Eritrean president on official visit
Go to video
A year after peace deal: Eritrea rooted on bad human rights record - HRW
Go to video
Embrace peace, our economy will thrive again: South Sudan president