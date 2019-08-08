Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

The Morning Call

the-morning-call

Mozambique: Renamo party and govt peace deal [The Morning Call]

Mozambique: Renamo party and govt peace deal [The Morning Call]
Jerry Bambi

The Morning Call

Renamo party, a former rebel movement now turned Mozambique’s main opposition party signed a final peace treaty with the government on Tuesday, 27 years after the end of the first civil war.

President Filipe Nyusi and Renamo leader Ossufo Momade signed the document on the Place de la Paix in Maputo, in the presence of leaders from across the continent, including South African president Cyril Ramaphosa and Rwanda’s Paul Kagame.

This was the third attempt to reach a definitive peace between the two rivals.

Now, what does this agreement truly mean for Mozambique?

up next

From the same country

View more

The Morning Call

The Morning Call is about you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to The Morning Call, here are the best ways to get in touch : For more details on how to contribute, click here.

up next

From the same country

The Morning Call

The Morning Call is about you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to The Morning Call, here are the best ways to get in touch : For more details on how to contribute, click here.

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..