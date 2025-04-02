African Union mediators arrive in South Sudan to salvage peace deal

African Union mediators landed in South Sudan’s capital, Juba, on Wednesday for urgent talks aimed at preventing a return to civil war. The intervention follows the house arrest of First Vice President Riek Machar last week, a move that has heightened tensions in the country.

President Salva Kiir’s government has accused Machar—his longtime rival and former rebel leader during the 2013-2018 conflict that claimed hundreds of thousands of lives—of inciting a fresh rebellion. Machar was detained last Wednesday amid ongoing clashes in Upper Nile state between government forces and the White Army militia. Although Machar’s forces were previously allied with the White Army during the civil war, they deny any current ties.

The AU delegation, which arrived in Juba on Wednesday afternoon, includes members of the "Council of the Wise," such as former Burundian President Domitien Ndayizeye and former Kenyan judge Effie Owuor.

Machar’s SPLM-IO party issued a statement welcoming the delegation, describing its visit as part of ongoing efforts to ease tensions and support the peace process. Meanwhile, the AU’s Peace and Security Council called on Tuesday for Machar’s “immediate and unconditional release,” warning that his detention threatens the 2018 peace deal that ended the war.

Kenya’s former Prime Minister Raila Odinga also arrived in Juba on Monday on behalf of an East African regional bloc to mediate between the rival factions. While he met with Kiir, he was denied access to Machar.

Analysts suggest that Kiir, 73, is consolidating his political position amid growing unrest within his camp. The ongoing conflict in neighboring Sudan has further destabilized the region, contributing to an influx of weapons.

The 2013-2018 war was marked by ethnic divisions, with Kiir’s Dinka-led forces clashing against Machar’s Nuer-aligned troops. The latest developments risk reigniting those deep-seated tensions.