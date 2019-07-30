Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

The Morning Call

the-morning-call

Henri Konan Bédié and Laurent Gbagbo meeting [Morning Call]

Henri Konan Bédié and Laurent Gbagbo meeting [Morning Call]

The Morning Call

The meeting between former Ivorian heads of state Henri Konan Bédié and Laurent Gbagbo in Brussels, Belgium is raising questions over the political atmosphere in Cote d’Ivoire.

The two met for the first time on Monday since the post-election crisis of 2010-2011.

The agenda of this very important reunion mainly focused on the country’s political situation: on the national reconciliation process, human rights issues, a reform of the Independent Electoral Commission as well as the return of Laurent Gbagbo to the country. Henri Konan Bedie “was particularly pleased with his acquittal at the International Criminal Court saying, he hoped for his “rapid return to Côte d’Ivoire to actively participate in the national reconciliation process”.

It should be noted that the meeting of the PDCI and FPI leaders comes as the country prepares for presidential elections in 2020.

up next

From the same country

View more

The Morning Call

The Morning Call is about you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to The Morning Call, here are the best ways to get in touch : For more details on how to contribute, click here.

up next

From the same country

The Morning Call

The Morning Call is about you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to The Morning Call, here are the best ways to get in touch : For more details on how to contribute, click here.

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..