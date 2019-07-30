Henri Konan Bédié and Laurent Gbagbo meeting [Morning Call]

The meeting between former Ivorian heads of state Henri Konan Bédié and Laurent Gbagbo in Brussels, Belgium is raising questions over the political atmosphere in Cote d’Ivoire.

The two met for the first time on Monday since the post-election crisis of 2010-2011.

The agenda of this very important reunion mainly focused on the country’s political situation: on the national reconciliation process, human rights issues, a reform of the Independent Electoral Commission as well as the return of Laurent Gbagbo to the country. Henri Konan Bedie “was particularly pleased with his acquittal at the International Criminal Court saying, he hoped for his “rapid return to Côte d’Ivoire to actively participate in the national reconciliation process”.

It should be noted that the meeting of the PDCI and FPI leaders comes as the country prepares for presidential elections in 2020.