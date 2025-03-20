Controversy as Blé Goudé and Gbagbo excluded from Ivorian electoral list

The provisional electoral list for Côte d'Ivoire's 2025 presidential election, recently published, has ignited fierce debate and protests, particularly regarding the exclusion of two key political figures—Charles Blé Goudé and Laurent Gbagbo.

Both men were previously convicted for their roles in the 2010-2011 post-election crisis, with Blé Goudé sentenced to 20 years in prison. However, after being granted amnesty by international justice, their exclusion from the electoral list is being fiercely criticized. The Youth and People's Congress (COJEP) has denounced the decision, calling it a direct threat to democracy and demanding the immediate reinstatement of their leader, Blé Goudé, to ensure a fair electoral process.

Me Serge Ouraga, Spokesperson for COJEP: “It’s not just a candidacy that is being blocked, it’s the people’s right to freely choose their leaders that is being confiscated. An election that excludes is an election that divides, and a divided election is a threat to peace. We call for the restoration of President Charles Blé Goudé’s rights and his reinstatement on the electoral list so that he can participate in the 2025 election.”

Blé Goudé, a former Minister of Youth under Gbagbo’s presidency, was excluded from the list by the electoral commission on March 17. He has condemned his exclusion as politically motivated. After being acquitted by the International Criminal Court (ICC), Blé Goudé returned to Côte d'Ivoire in 2021 and 2022.

The exclusion of Blé Goudé, along with former President Laurent Gbagbo, has stirred a growing uproar among their political supporters as the 2025 elections draw near. Both COJEP and the Popular African Congress for the Ivorian People (PPA-CI) have criticized the move as undermining democracy and have called for the reinstatement of their leaders.

Sébastien Djédjé Dano, Executive Director of PPA-CI: “We, the PPA-CI, will fight to ensure that Laurent Gbagbo can run in the presidential election and win. That is our mission. In this mission, we want peace—peaceful elections. We want fair, democratic, inclusive, and calm elections.”

The PPA-CI has pledged to pursue all legal options available under the Constitution, while also protesting the failure to implement a ruling by the African Court of Justice, which mandated Gbagbo’s reinstatement on the electoral list.

In response to the controversy, a 15-day "dispute" period will begin on March 22. This window allows for claims regarding omitted registrations, voter removals, and material errors on the list. The final electoral list is expected to be published by June 20, 2025.

As tensions rise, both COJEP and PPA-CI are urging their supporters to engage in this critical period of electoral disputes, which will play a crucial role in shaping the upcoming election on October 25, 2025.