Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

News

news

Tidjane Thiam nominated to run in Ivory Coast presidential election

In this Jan. 17, 2017 file photo CEO of Credit Suisse Tidjane Thiam gestures as he speaks during a panel at the 'World Economic Forum' in Davos, Switzerland   -  
Copyright © africanews
AP Photo
By Rédaction Africanews

Ivory Coast

Tidjane Thiam, a former Credit Suisse CEO, won a near-unanimous vote to represent the Democratic Party of Ivory Coast in an upcoming presidential election, the party announced.

Thiam won 99.5% of the vote and ran unopposed for the nomination. He is the current president of the party. He previously resigned from his position as CEO of Credit Suisse after a corporate espionage scandal rocked the company. An external report found that Thiam had no knowledge of the espionage.

It isn't known who will run against him, but the current president, Alassane Ouattara, has indicated that he may run again. Ouattara won in 2020 after a disputed election left dozens dead and opposition candidates boycotted the election.

Ivory Coast is set to hold the vote in October.

You may also like

Most read

You may also like

Most read

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..