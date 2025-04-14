Ivory Coast: Tidjane Thiam claims important win in nationality case

Despite being accused by a dissident member of his own party of lying about his Ivorian nationality, Tidjane Thiam is continuing his bid for the October 2025 presidential election in Côte d’Ivoire.

The judge in charge of emergency proceedings declared herself not competent to rule in the case brought by Valérie Yapo, who had sought the removal of the Democratic Party of Côte d’Ivoire (PDCI) leader.

Tidjane Thiam remains the main opposition figure against the camp of outgoing President Alassane Ouattara, which has yet to name its own candidate.

Thiam's nationality has been a source of controversy among his critics, who claim he lost his Ivorian nationality — a situation that would disqualify him from running.

But his lawyers say Thiam holds a certificate of Ivorian nationality, which was required for him to renounce his French nationality on March 19.

The judge's pronouncement boosts the former investment banker’s electoral path, allowing him to attend the PDCI’s upcoming convention, where he is expected to be formally nominated as the party’s presidential candidate.

But the saga is far from over. Numerous technicalities remain and can still be invoked to block Thiam's candidacy.