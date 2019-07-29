50 billion dollars lost yearly to financial fraud- Oxfam director says [Morning Call]

It is one report that is revving up huge reactions. And now a director from aid group Oxfam International says Africa is losing about $50 Billion yearly from illicit financial fraud.

Oxfam Pan Africa Programme Director made this known while reacting to the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists ICJI’s report on “How Mauritius Siphons Tax From Poor Nations To Benefit Elites” big business depriving governments across the globe money that they need to address poverty and investment.