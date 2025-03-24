Cybercrime crackdown: 306 arrested in Africa-wide operation

Authorities in seven African nations have arrested 306 suspects and seized 1,842 devices in a major international crackdown on cyber-enabled scams.

Between November 2024 and February 2025, Operation Red Card targeted cross-border fraud networks exploiting mobile banking, investment platforms, and messaging apps, with more than 5,000 victims identified.

Key Arrests and Seizures

Nigeria:

In Nigeria, where majority of the arrsets took place, Police arrested 130 people, including 113 foreign nationals, for online scams and investment fraud. Authorities suspect some workers were trafficked and forced into cybercrime. Seizures included 26 vehicles, 16 houses, and 685 devices.

South Africa:

Authorities dismantled a SIM box fraud scheme, arresting 40 suspects and seizing 1,000 SIM cards and 53 desktops used in large-scale SMS phishing attacks.

Zambia:

Police apprehended 14 hackers who used malware-laced messages to hijack victims’ phones and banking apps.

Rwanda:

In 2024, 45 suspects were arrested for scams that defrauded victims of over $305,000. Fraudsters posed as telecom staff or fake family members to steal financial data. Authorities recovered $103,043 and 292 devices.

Global Cooperation in the Cybercrime Fight

In a press statement available to Africanews on Monday, March 24, INTERPOL’s Neal Jetton hailed the operation as a major step in tackling cybercrime, warning criminals they “will not go unpunished.” The operation, backed by INTERPOL’s African Joint Operation against Cybercrime (AFJOC) and the UK Foreign Office, was supported by cybersecurity firms Group-IB, Kaspersky, and Trend Micro.

Other participating countries were Benin, Côte d'Ivoire and Togo. Officials stress that ongoing collaboration is essential to combat the growing threat of cyber fraud.