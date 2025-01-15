Nearly 200 arrested in West Africa crackdown on illegal gold and sand mining

Nearly 200 arrests, seizures of dangerous chemicals, explosives, and drugs – this is the outcome of an operation targeting illegal gold mining in Burkina Faso, Gambia, Guinea, and Senegal.

Interpol, which coordinated the West African police operation dubbed “Sanu, " announced the move on Tuesday. The United Kingdom’s Home Office also participated in the effort.

The initiative uncovered the extensive networks behind this illicit activity.

At least 150 kilograms of cyanide, 325 kilograms of activated carbon, and explosive devices were confiscated.

The use of harmful chemicals by these illegal miners has detrimental effects not only on the environment but also on the health of nearby residents.

West African police actions also marked the first time they combatted illegal sand mining in Gambia. Sand extraction has become an escalating threat, wreaking havoc on local ecosystems and livelihoods.