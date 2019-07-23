Unidentified attackers set Ebola center ablaze in eastern DRC

Unidentified attackers reportedly ransacked and set an Ebola treatment center in eastern DR Congo on fire on Sunday.

What is left are ruins of the attack as Nelson Paluku, Vuhesi health center’s manager explains.

“As you can see, bandits came to burn the center for sorting Ebola cases. We were getting a lot of sick people, this whole community was coming to get treatment here, 20 to 25 patients a day”, he said.

Let the government ensure the safety of its health workers.

Locals repeatedly calls for improved security in the region.

“Let the government ensure the safety of its health workers. The authority of the state must be restored in this environment that is beyond the control of the government”, Paluku added.

This is the second worst outbreak of the deadly viral disease in the DR Congo. The World Health Organization has declared the outbreak an international emergency.

Over 2,000 cases have been reported with more than 1,000 deaths, the WHO said.

AFP