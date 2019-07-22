Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

The Morning Call

the-morning-call

Harassed Africanews correspondent recounts ordeal [Morning Call]

Harassed Africanews correspondent recounts ordeal [Morning Call]
Jerry Bambi

The Morning Call

Gael Mpoyo, Africanews correspondent in the eastern part of the Democratic Republic of Congo was attacked last week in the course of his duties. A group of six hooded men, some wearing police and army uniforms he says carried out the attack on Mpoyo.

He is with us on the programme to recount his ordeal.

up next

From the same country

View more

The Morning Call

The Morning Call is about you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to The Morning Call, here are the best ways to get in touch : For more details on how to contribute, click here.

up next

From the same country

The Morning Call

The Morning Call is about you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to The Morning Call, here are the best ways to get in touch : For more details on how to contribute, click here.

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..