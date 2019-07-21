Hong Kong police slash with protesters in fresh demos

The police in Hong Kong fired tear gas at thousands of demonstrators in fresh protests against the political class in Beijing.

These protests are an extension of the anger against the now-suspended extradition bill redirected to Beijing’s rule.

Hong Kong’s central business district turned chaotic after the police dispersed the protesters after they started throwing paint bombs and painting graffitti on China’s representative office in Hong Kong.

This over two months of ongoing protests by millions of Hong Kongers is the biggest political unrest that the former British colony has experienced since it was returned to China 22 years ago.