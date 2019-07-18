Grieving father testifies in Boeing crash

Ethiopia
Paul Njoroge, whose family was killed in the Boeing 737 Max crash in Ethiopia last March, addressed the US Parliament in witness against the aircraft manufacturer.
Njoroge lost of his three children, his wife and mother-in-law in the boeing plane that crashed six minutes after takeoff.
In a moving testimony to Congress on Wednesday, Njoroge recounted the last moments that his family experienced before the crash.
Ethiopian Airlines flight 302 crashed 5 months after the Lion Air boeing max crash in Indonesia.
Njoroge took legal action against Boeing for negligence, claiming that Boeing was not subjected to any external examination before it returned the aircraft to the market.
The aircraft manufacturer has promised to pay $100 million to the families of the victims of crash.
But Njoroge thinks its not enough.
