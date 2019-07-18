DRC: 2 dead as protesters march against insecurity in Goma

In addition to the Ebola virus, residents of Goma in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo are facing insecurity.

At least two people were killed by bandits on Tuesday evening, following a failed kidnapping attempt.

The bandits were reportedly taking part in a funeral ceremony for one of the victims of Ebola. The incident infuriated locals who took to street to protest.

People are dying, there is still no solution.

“We march because we believe we are neglected. People are dying, there is still no solution. We have assigned a police station, but we wonder if it is to ensure people’s safety or what?’‘, a protester queried.

Another said “the bandits come from outside (their locality), they come to kidnap and one of our people is dead. The police or the state do not investigate, they stay on the south side and want the population to take charge.”

According to local media, it all began with the failed kidnapping of two people in the Buhene district, north of the city.

“One of the victims resisted and refused to be taken into the bush. The man was shot and killed immediately. Another person next door, wanting to know what it was about, was also murdered,” Van Kasongo, acting provincial commissioner of North Kivu, told the press.

Insecurity is a recurrent problem in Goma, with some acts of barbarism, including abduction and torture of children for ransom.

On Sunday, a first case of Ebola was reported in the capital of North Kivu, raising concern and calls for calm by authorities in this city of about two million inhabitants.

AFP