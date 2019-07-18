Welcome to Africanews

Culture for global development [The Morning Call]

The Heritage and Cultural Society of Africa Summit 2019 kicks off in Accra Ghana from the 5th to the 11th of August 2019.

The mission of the organisation is to create awareness about the importance of heritage and culture for global economic development, progress and security.

The forthcoming flagship Summit will examine the 400-year legacy of the trans-Atlantic trade in enslaved African people. It will aim to link, reunite and reconcile affected communities and share examples of innovation and creative strategies to overcome the persistent effects of the transatlantic slave trade.

The event will coincide with Ghana’s National ‘Year of Return’, which symbolically marks the 400th anniversary since enslaved Africans arrived in the US.

