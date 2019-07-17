WHO officially declares DRC Ebola 'global public health emergency'

Democratic Republic Of Congo
The World Health Organization declared the Ebola outbreak in Democratic Republic of Congo to be a “public health emergency of international concern”, saying the recent risk of its spread in the city of Goma and into Uganda had increased the threat.
WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said he had accepted the recommendations of a committee of international experts which stressed there should be no restrictions on travel or trade, and no entry screening of passengers at ports or airports outside the immediate region.
After consulting the IHR Emergency Committee,— Dr Matshidiso Moeti (MoetiTshidi) July 17, 2019
WHOhas declared the #Ebola outbreak in #DRC a Public Health Emergency of International Concern #PHEIC. I urge the international community to step up and put its full support behind the Ebola response. pic.twitter.com/LqhRHZl4z4
01:13
Sudan military, protesters sign power-sharing deal
Go to video
South Africa mourns anti-apartheid singer 'White Zulu' Johnny Clegg
Go to video
Cameroon terminates Seedorf's appointment after AFCON 'flop'
04:57
Congo: Chikungunya outbreak and research