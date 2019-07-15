Nigeria: Buhari ministerial list expected this week [Morning Call]

The Morning Call
Nigeria’s President Muhammadu Buhari could submit his cabinet nominees this week.
But why has there been a delay in the first place with appointing a cabinet and could Mr Buhari’s nominees when ready face any bottleneck with senate approval as was the case in 2015?
