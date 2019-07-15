Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

The Morning Call

the-morning-call

Nigeria: Buhari ministerial list expected this week [Morning Call]

Nigeria: Buhari ministerial list expected this week [Morning Call]
Jerry Bambi

The Morning Call

Nigeria’s President Muhammadu Buhari could submit his cabinet nominees this week.

But why has there been a delay in the first place with appointing a cabinet and could Mr Buhari’s nominees when ready face any bottleneck with senate approval as was the case in 2015?

up next

From the same country

View more

The Morning Call

The Morning Call is about you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to The Morning Call, here are the best ways to get in touch : For more details on how to contribute, click here.

up next

From the same country

The Morning Call

The Morning Call is about you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to The Morning Call, here are the best ways to get in touch : For more details on how to contribute, click here.

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..