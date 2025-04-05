Rwandan government announces death of deputy spokesperson Alain Mukuralinda

The passing of a Rwandan figure. Alain Mukuralinda, the deputy government spokesperson, passed away on Thursday, April 3, in a hospital in Kigali due to a heart attack. He was 55 years old.

The Rwandan government has announced the passing of its deputy spokesperson, Alain Mukuralinda, through an official statement.

A well-known figure in Rwandan media, Mukuralinda had been serving as the deputy government spokesperson since December 2021, as reported by our correspondent in Kigali, Lucie Mouillaud.

He held this position under the main spokesperson, Yolande Makolo, after a distinguished career in the justice sector.

Following his law studies in Belgium during the 1990s, he began working in the Rwandan prosecution office in 2002.

As the spokesperson for the prosecutor's office and national prosecutor, Mukuralinda held several high-ranking positions within the public ministry until 2015, dealing with cases involving alleged genocidaires and high-profile political figures, including the trial of opposition leader Victoire Ingabire from 2012 to 2013.

Beyond his public service career, Alain Mukuralinda, known in the music scene as Alain Muku, was also a prominent figure in the country's music industry, famously creating a song that became an anthem for the Rwandan national football team.