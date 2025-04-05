Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

News

news

Rwandan government announces death of deputy spokesperson Alain Mukuralinda

Rwandan deputy spokesperson, Alain Mukuralinda, during an interview with a media outlet in Rwanda, April, 24, 2024.   -  
Copyright © africanews
Wabwireh, Dominic/
By Dominic Wabwireh

with Other agencies

Rwanda

The passing of a Rwandan figure. Alain Mukuralinda, the deputy government spokesperson, passed away on Thursday, April 3, in a hospital in Kigali due to a heart attack. He was 55 years old.

The Rwandan government has announced the passing of its deputy spokesperson, Alain Mukuralinda, through an official statement.

A well-known figure in Rwandan media, Mukuralinda had been serving as the deputy government spokesperson since December 2021, as reported by our correspondent in Kigali, Lucie Mouillaud.

He held this position under the main spokesperson, Yolande Makolo, after a distinguished career in the justice sector.

Following his law studies in Belgium during the 1990s, he began working in the Rwandan prosecution office in 2002.

As the spokesperson for the prosecutor's office and national prosecutor, Mukuralinda held several high-ranking positions within the public ministry until 2015, dealing with cases involving alleged genocidaires and high-profile political figures, including the trial of opposition leader Victoire Ingabire from 2012 to 2013.

Beyond his public service career, Alain Mukuralinda, known in the music scene as Alain Muku, was also a prominent figure in the country's music industry, famously creating a song that became an anthem for the Rwandan national football team.

You may also like

From the same country

View more

You may also like

From the same country

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..