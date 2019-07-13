[Inspire Africa] Recycling fish waste into leather

Inspire africa
On this episode of Inspire Africa, Jerry Bambi works with fishermen, and tells the story of how fish waste is being recycled into leather in Morocco.
We hope you will be inspired by the story of a mother in Cameroon whose love for her child drives her in her efforts to fight autism.
Plus, check out a concert like no other in Mauritania, the Assalamalekum festival, which showcases the rise of rap and hip hop music in the north African country.
