Senegal- Mauritius tax row

Taxation, Senegal denounces double taxation agreement with Mauritius and threatens to abandon the deal.

Senegal could leave the double taxation treaty signed with Mauritius in 2002. According to President Macky Sall, Senegal has lost more than $250 million in tax revenue to its partner in 17 years.

The Dakar government believes that Mauritius, already on the European Union’s grey list, is home to many companies investing in Senegal in mining resources such as Zircon or gold.

A way for these companies to bypass tax revenues by taking advantage of the treaty between the two countries.

Congo: minting money from peanut paste

In the food industry, we talk Exotic foods. The Congolese company produces ready-to-eat peanut paste.

Created in July 2017, Exotic foods, a peanut paste processing company, continues to make its way into the Congolese market.

Jules Malonga and his partners have set up this production unit in the country’s economic capital, which now employs 12 people, 6 of whom are casual.

And in an ecological act, this SME, whose monthly turnover is estimated at more than 5,000 US dollars, uses peanut shells instead of charcoal.