Victorious return for U.S team after Women's World Cup win

USA

Gold medals around their necks and dark glasses over their eyes, the women’s world champions walked the red carpet on the tarmac of Newark Airport near New York on Monday.

The United States won a fourth World Cup with a 2-0 win over the Netherlands on Sunday.

Megan Rapinoe and Rose Lavelle’s second-half goals confirmed their status as leaders in women’s football.

Rapinoe drew attention throughout the tournament for her performance on the field and her willingness to talk about controversial issues.

Mainly pay equity with men’s teams, and her comment that she would not be in the White House if the team won, which attracted the wrath of U.S. President Donald Trump.

The US women’s team has been invited to a parade in New York on Wednesday to celebrate its title, as in 2015.

Reuters

