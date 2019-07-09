Victorious return for U.S team after Women's World Cup win

USA
Gold medals around their necks and dark glasses over their eyes, the women’s world champions walked the red carpet on the tarmac of Newark Airport near New York on Monday.
The United States won a fourth World Cup with a 2-0 win over the Netherlands on Sunday.
Megan Rapinoe and Rose Lavelle’s second-half goals confirmed their status as leaders in women’s football.
Rapinoe drew attention throughout the tournament for her performance on the field and her willingness to talk about controversial issues.
Mainly pay equity with men’s teams, and her comment that she would not be in the White House if the team won, which attracted the wrath of U.S. President Donald Trump.
The US women’s team has been invited to a parade in New York on Wednesday to celebrate its title, as in 2015.
Reuters
05:41
'Progress has been made'- South Sudan's information minister [The Morning Call]
06:03
8 years of independence for South Sudan [The Morning Call]
Go to video
Jealousy the cause of US-China trade 'war' - Ramaphosa
03:30
Campaign to tackle abuse in women's soccer [The Morning Call]
06:51
Engaging opinion leaders on gender stereotypes in Education [Morning Call]
Go to video
Africa joins rest of the world in opposing US position at WTO