'Progress has been made'- South Sudan's information minister [The Morning Call]

The Morning Call
Tomorrow July 9th, South Sudan attains 8th years of independence since it seceded from Sudan in 2011 after decades of civil war. The country two years after independence plunged into civil war and it was until late 2018 that great level of peace was achieved following a ceasefire and peace deal signed in September 2018.
Despite this, the government says there are no plans to celebrate the anniversary of independence in the large horn of Africa nation this year.
Minister of Information Michael Makuei speaks with us.
05:52
