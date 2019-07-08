Black dolls for black kids [Culture]

The Morning Call
Do you want dolls that look like your little black princesses? Dolls that look like them, resonate with them so they can easily relate to?
Then you are one of the reasons why black dolls, made by Africans for Africans, are fast becoming the new trend.
Inventors of the black dolls want their toys to change the definition of beauty that several generations of African children have held on to.
So, is Africa bidding farewell to the classic Barbie dolls we grew up adoring as the “epitome of beauty”?
Find out in this week’s Culture segment.@claudiansono
