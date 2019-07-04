Portugal announces new reconstruction fund for Mozambique

Portugal has announced a new reconstruction fund for the most affected areas in Mozambique hit by Cyclone Idai and Kenneth.

Portuguese Prime Minister, Antonio Costa expressed solidarity with victims of the two tropical cyclones after he met Mozambican President, Filipe Nyusi on Wednesday.

‘‘I express once more Portugal’s solidarity with Mozambique, with the Mozambicans that were the victims of or suffered the impact of cyclones Idai and Kenneth. Portugal had the opportunity, with its armed forces, civil protection and emergency services, to be on the frontline of the emergency response and here we would like to reaffirm our full availability and commitment to continue to be on the frontline in the reconstruction period “, Costa said.

President Nyusi is on a four day official visit to Portugal. At a joint press conference, he paid tribute to the Portuguese who were at the forefront in Mozambique after the disaster.

“We continue to address our appreciation to the Portuguese government in mobilizing the solidarity movement to the victims of the tropical Cyclone Idai and Kenneth in Mozambique, in March this year”, President Nyusi said.

Cyclone Idai and Kenneth , which battered Southern Africa in March, killed more than 650 people in Mozambique alone.

The storm wiped out crops on the eve of harvest in one of the world’s least developed countries and many people will rely on food aid well into 2020.

More than 1.3 million people need emergency food assistance after the tragedy.

The new funding aims to finance projects in health, education and other critical social areas in vulnerable communities.

AP