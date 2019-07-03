Welcome to Africanews

Algeria's speaker of parliament resigns

Algeria

Algeria’s parliamentary president Mouad Bouchareb has resigned on Tuesday.

This comes after a prolonged demand for his removal by protesters who believe he is a stumbling block to their demands.

In recent days, pressure from politicians mounted against Bouchareb to step down as well.

Three months after longtime President Abdelaziz Bouteflika resigned under pressure Bouchareb has also followed similar faith.

Deputy speaker Abdul Razzak Tarbash has been assigned to run the legislature’s affairs until a new speaker is elected within 15 days.

