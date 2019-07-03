AFCON 2019: 16 teams in knockout stage, 8 crash out - All you need to know

Egypt
Twenty-four teams made it to Egypt but after 12 days of action, eight have to crashed out of the competition leaving sixteen others to continue with the dream of becoming champions.
The two top teams from each group automatically qualified for the first knockout stage i.e. the round of 16 stage, with the other four being the third best teams across the groups.
Action resumes on Friday (July 5) when the first two games of the round of 16 are played. Two games will be played on the 6th, 7th and 8th to determine the eight quarter finalists.
Who are the 16 teams that have qualified, how did they qualify and what are the parings and fixture details. This articles does justice to these questions and more.
The 16 teams in alphabetical order
Algeria – Benin – Cameroon – DR Congo – Egypt – Ghana – Guinea – Ivory Coast – Madagascar – Mali – Morocco – Nigeria – Senegal – South Africa – Tunisia – Uganda
How did the teams qualify?
GROUP A: Egypt (1st) – Uganda (2nd) – DR Congo (Best third)
GROUP B: Madagascar (1st) – Nigeria (2nd) – Guinea (Best third)
GROUP C: Algeria (1st) – Senegal (2nd)
GROUP D: Morocco (1st) – Ivory Coast (2nd) – South Africa (Best third)
GROUP E: Mali (1st) – Tunisia (2nd)
GROUP F: Ghana (1st) – Cameroon (2nd) – Benin (Best third)
Eight teams that crashed out in alphabetical order
- Angola – Burundi – Guinea-Bissau – Kenya – Mauritania – Namibia – Tanzania – Zimbabwe
LIST: Round of 16 pairings
July 5: Uganda vs. Senegal in Cairo
July 5: Morocco vs. Benin in Cairo
July 6: Egypt vs. South Africa in Cairo
July 6: Nigeria vs. Cameroon in Alexandria
July 7: Madagascar vs. DR Congo in Alexandria
July 7: Algeria vs. Guinea in Cairo
July 8: Mali vs. Ivory Coast in Suez
July 8: Ghana vs. Tunisia in Ismailia
Video: Here is about AFCON mascot TUT
Name: TUT
Age: 12 years
Nationality: Egyptian
Favorite Sport: Street Football
