AFCON 2019: 16 teams in knockout stage, 8 crash out - All you need to know

Twenty-four teams made it to Egypt but after 12 days of action, eight have to crashed out of the competition leaving sixteen others to continue with the dream of becoming champions.

The two top teams from each group automatically qualified for the first knockout stage i.e. the round of 16 stage, with the other four being the third best teams across the groups.

Action resumes on Friday (July 5) when the first two games of the round of 16 are played. Two games will be played on the 6th, 7th and 8th to determine the eight quarter finalists.

Who are the 16 teams that have qualified, how did they qualify and what are the parings and fixture details. This articles does justice to these questions and more.

The 16 teams in alphabetical order

Algeria – Benin – Cameroon – DR Congo – Egypt – Ghana – Guinea – Ivory Coast – Madagascar – Mali – Morocco – Nigeria – Senegal – South Africa – Tunisia – Uganda

How did the teams qualify?

GROUP A: Egypt (1st) – Uganda (2nd) – DR Congo (Best third)

GROUP B: Madagascar (1st) – Nigeria (2nd) – Guinea (Best third)

GROUP C: Algeria (1st) – Senegal (2nd)

GROUP D: Morocco (1st) – Ivory Coast (2nd) – South Africa (Best third)

GROUP E: Mali (1st) – Tunisia (2nd)

GROUP F: Ghana (1st) – Cameroon (2nd) – Benin (Best third)

Eight teams that crashed out in alphabetical order

- Angola – Burundi – Guinea-Bissau – Kenya – Mauritania – Namibia – Tanzania – Zimbabwe

First round of AFCON 2019 group fixtures: Goals, facts etc. [Analysis]

LIST : Round of 16 pairings

July 5: Uganda vs. Senegal in Cairo

July 5: Morocco vs. Benin in Cairo

July 6: Egypt vs. South Africa in Cairo

July 6: Nigeria vs. Cameroon in Alexandria

July 7: Madagascar vs. DR Congo in Alexandria

July 7: Algeria vs. Guinea in Cairo

July 8: Mali vs. Ivory Coast in Suez

July 8: Ghana vs. Tunisia in Ismailia

Video: Here is about AFCON mascot TUT

Name: TUT

Age: 12 years

Nationality: Egyptian

Favorite Sport: Street Football