CAN 2019: Nigeria, Egypt in Round of 16 [Episode 4]

Nigeria and Egypt are the first two to qualify for the Round of 16 of the African Cup of Nations. They can be emulated by Senegal or Algeria, who will lock horns tonight in the first big shock of this tournament.

Nigeria and Egypt have both won their first two tickets to the Round of 16 of the African Cup of Nations underway in Egypt. The Super Eagles validated their qualification after their 1-0 win over Guinea, the second in this CAN. The game’s only goal was scored by Kenneth Omeruo in the 73rd minute.

Les #SuperEagles filent en huitièmes, la Guinée en grand danger



Des coulisses au match, revivez de l’intérieur cette rencontre du groupe B pic.twitter.com/LCuWpAfdKv — CAF (FR) (@caf_online_FR) 26 juin 2019

With 6 points on the scoreboard, Nigeria is certain to finish first in Group B, while Guinea will have to qualify on the last day against Burundi. The Intamba mu Rugamba (Hirondelles), for their part, will have to to win on Thursday as they meet Madagascar to keep their chances of qualifying intact.

Meanwhile, Egypt validated their qualification by defeating the DRC by 2-0. This victory complicates the situation of the Leopards who have already been beaten on the same score on day one. The Pharaohs need only a goal to win the match. First by El Mohammady in the 25th minute, then by the one everyone was waiting for, Mohamed Salah, who hammered the nail just before the break for his first goal in this tournament. But the host country will have to take first place on the last day and it will probably not be an easy game against Uganda.

The Cranes were upset by the Zimbabwean team. The two teams ended in a 1-1 draw. A flattering moment for the Ugandans, who opened the scoring in the 12th minute from Emmanuel Okwi. Khama Billiat then equalized in the 40th minute to keep the Warriors alive in Group A. This leaves the cards open for the third day with three teams who can still hope to meet Egypt in the Round of 16.

Retour sur la deuxième journée INTENSE du groupe A… ⚽⚡#TotalAFCON2019 pic.twitter.com/BgZ0gmA3Wq — CAF (FR) (@caf_online_FR) 27 juin 2019

Senegal-Algeria: favorites clash

From now on, all eyes are focused on the clash of the titans in Group C, Senegal and Algeria. This is the first big game of this African Cup of Nations. Of course, the challenge remains, the first place in Group C. And the Lions will be able to count on the return of their star, Sadio Mané, who was suspended on the first day for accumulating cards. Good news for coach Aliou Cissé. “Sadio Mané‘s return can bring us a plus. Having a player like him is a plus for our team, it’s a plus for our group. He is now one of our leaders and is ready to join the Senegalese national team,” he said.

But the Algerian football coach Djamel Belmadi is not perturbed about Sadio Mané‘s return. Belmadi is still expecting a great duel.

PROGRAMME :

Madagascar/Burundi-14:30

Senegal/Algeria- 17:00

Kenya-Tanzania- 20:00