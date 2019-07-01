Welcome to Africanews

Sensational Madagascar

Philemon Mbale NSONGAN

History making Madagascar beat the Super Eagles 2-0 to top their group while top two teams from each group will sail through and the best fourth placed teams complete the list into the round of 16 in the Afcon, find out which teams have made it this far into the last 16.

Host Brazil will take on rivals Argentina in the first semi finals of this year’s Copa America as Leonel Messi gets close to a first national trophy with Argentina.

Champions the USA qualified for the 8th time to the semis after defeating host France 2-1 to match up against England in the semis while the Netherlands and Sweden square up in the other game.

Football Planet is for you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to Football Planet, here are the best ways to get in touch : For more details on how to contribute, click here.

Football Planet is for you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to Football Planet, here are the best ways to get in touch : For more details on how to contribute, click here.

