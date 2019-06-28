Cameroon separatists accused of torture [The Morning Call]

Separatist groups active in Cameroon’s English speaking regions are being accused of torture and abuse against civilians.

According to the Human Rights Watch, the groups have violated the human rights of dozens of people including children. In a report published on Monday, the rights group says it has documented numerous cases of torture by armed separatists in the past year alone.

In a video verified by a dozen sources, armed separatists can be seen torturing a man in an abandoned school in the North-West region of the country in mid-May this year.

The Human Rights Watch is now calling on Cameroon’s international partners and the UN Security Council to impose targeted sanctions on separatist leaders who bear responsibility for abuses, including torture.

It should be noted that since late 2016, the Anglophone regions of Cameroon have been gripped by deadly violence, claiming the lives of over 1,800 people and forcing half a million to flee their homes.