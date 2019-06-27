Switzerland to mediate in Cameroon crisis

Switzerland will mediate in the political crisis that has plagued Cameroon’s English-speaking North West and South West regions since 2016, the Swiss Federal Department of Foreign Affairs, made the announcement on Thursday.

It said in a statement that the country has been accepted by a majority of the parties to facilitate an “inclusive negotiating process”.

The Federal Department of Foreign Affairs’ mission is to “find a peaceful and lasting solution to the crisis in the restive English speaking regions of Cameroon, in collaboration with the Geneva-based Centre for Humanitarian Dialogue.

According to the Swiss Federal Department of Foreign Affairs, two meetings have already taken place on its territory, with the objective of “preparing the future peace negotiations between the Cameroonian government and the political opposition”.

The socio-political climate in the Central African country remains tense.

On Tuesday about 40 demonstrators penetrated the lobby of the intercontinental hotel in Geneva where Cameroonian President Paul Biya is a guest.

They have scheduled another protest for Saturday.