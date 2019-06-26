Uganda considers national health insurance [The Morning Call]

Uganda’s cabinet approved on Tuesday a National health insurance scheme bill that is meant to improve the provision and access of health services to all Ugandans.

This is according to the country’s Commissioner for Planning, Financing and Policy in the Health Ministry Sarah Byakika.

According to her, the scheme will ensure that residents have access to equitable, affordable and quality healthcare services. If the bill is approved, it will be mandatory for every Ugandan above 18 years to pay for the National health insurance.

Civil servants and formally employed Ugandans will be required to contribute 4 percent of their gross salary to the scheme.