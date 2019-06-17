Welcome to Africanews

Ousted Egyptian president Mohamed Morsi dies in court

Ousted Egyptian president Mohamed Morsi dies in court

Egypt

Former Egyptian president Mohamed Mursi has died in court, state television reported on Monday.

It said Mursi had fainted after a court session and died afterwards.

Mursi, a top figure in the Muslim Brotherhood, was toppled by the military in 2013 after mass protests against this rule. He had been serving a seven-year sentence for falsifying his candidacy application for the 2012 presidential race.

In March 2018, a panel of British politicians and lawyers warned that Morsi’s prison conditions were poor and could lead to his early death.

REUTERS

