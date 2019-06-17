Ousted Egyptian president Mohamed Morsi dies in court

Egypt
Former Egyptian president Mohamed Mursi has died in court, state television reported on Monday.
It said Mursi had fainted after a court session and died afterwards.
Mursi, a top figure in the Muslim Brotherhood, was toppled by the military in 2013 after mass protests against this rule. He had been serving a seven-year sentence for falsifying his candidacy application for the 2012 presidential race.
In March 2018, a panel of British politicians and lawyers warned that Morsi’s prison conditions were poor and could lead to his early death.
REUTERS
