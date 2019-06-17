Welcome to Africanews

Equality: the difficult fight of African women footballers

Eric Oteng

Football Planet

Football Planet gives women a voice. The show looks back at their struggle to break down the unequal barriers that separate them from men.

A subject discussed with a Ugandan international who plays for Queen’s Park Rangers Jean Sseninde. Far from the African setbacks at the Women’s World Cup in France where the continent’s representatives are on the brink of collapse.

South Africa and Cameroon must win on the last day and hope for a miracle of finishing in the top four third places. Nigeria, on the other hand, need more than just one point to qualify. But this mission promises to be difficult against the host country, France, who have already qualified and is aiming for first place in the group.

And then, a few days before the start of the African Cup of Nations, the time has come to make the final adjustments for the various teams. This weekend was marked by friendly matches with many surprises that may herald a suspenseful tournament.

An African Cup of Nations that Eric Choupo-Moting and Cameroon are approaching with great ambition. Retaining the title despite the status of outsider is the stated objective of the captain of the Indomitable Lions.

