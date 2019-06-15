Hong Kong extradition protests [International Edition]

Protests have been raging in Hong Kong against a controversial extradition bill, which, if approved, would allow suspects to be sent to mainland China for trial.

Meanwhile, would Boris Johnson be able to stitch Brexit coalition together? This week, Johnson secured the highest number of votes in the first ballot to select the Conservative party leader and next prime minister.

Also, Moldova crisis deepens as two rival governments accuse each other of trying to usurp power.

Stay tuned as we will have reports on this and other stories as we retrace the major current events covered by our various editorial teams presented by Elayne Wangalwa.