Ethiopia restores internet connection, outage roundly rebuked

Reports and posts by social media users indicate that internet connectivity has been restored across Ethiopia on day four of an unexplained government shutdown.

The internet rights group, NetBlocks, were among the first to report of the outage

on Tuesday (June 11). The cited a possible reason as an ongoing national exams for which authorities had blocked the internet around the same time in 2016 and 2017.

The said exam started this week and is expected to end next week Tuesday, a journalist in Addis Ababa confirmed to Africanews.

The government and state-run operator, Ethio Telecom, have not commented on the issue officially. An Africanews request for information has also gone unanswered.

On Wednesday, text messaging also suffered an outage as people widely reported of an inability to transmit messages. Despite the return of connectivity, SMS remains inaccessible.

Pro-democracy activists and journalists in the country have meanwhile chastised the government for turning off the internet in a time when reforms are being rolled out by the Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed-led government.

One activist, Atnaf Brhane, observed that the internet had been shut down for four times in the period that Abiy has been in charge, thrice for politico-security reasons plus the current one.

A selection of reactions

the federal gov enter in the Somali region to remove the president, Abdi Illy



3. In October 11, 2018 in Addis A when soldiers marched to the palace.

4. In june 11, 2019 – up to now: no officials explained the reason, while many believe it is to prevent student from cheating. — Atnaf Brhane (@AtnafB) June 13, 2019

As digital rights advocates are discussing different issues at #RightsCon in Tunis, #Ethiopia has shut the internet down for a forth day in a row. #KeepItOn pic.twitter.com/QcQs3TG0yx — ? ?ℚ? ℤ. ℍ???? (@befeqe) June 14, 2019

Its been days since the internet went down in most parts of Ethiopia. The government kept mum so far & even more bizarre the only telecom provider, the EthioTelecom & the Ministry of Education have claimed no knowledge about it. So much so for the ‘third diplomatic city’ in world — Abel Abate Demissie (@Abele_a) June 14, 2019

Beka you just block the internet and think no one is affected by it ? office work and related businesses in the city ? really ? What about us who should submit things online ? don’t you know there is this called deadline ? com’on now :-( #Ethiopia do something next time PLEASE — Danayit (@Danaa__t) June 14, 2019

Internet shutdown not only violates human rights but also highly affects the economy. Four major shutdowns in just a year is not a good look for the new admin. You can’t promise reform while you’re up to same old tricks. #KeepItOn



P.S. Eth tweeps welcome back; u’ve been missed? https://t.co/y9NFmahAcW — Roman G. Teshome (@etege_roman) June 14, 2019

Internet is back. I don’t know for how long it would stay before it might go again. Government has not given clarification yet. The complete shutdown has affected our work a lot. #Ethiopia — Belay Manaye (@Belay_Ma) June 14, 2019