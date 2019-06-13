Sierra Leone electronic disease surveillance [Morning Call]

Sierra Leone is leading the way in Africa with fully functional electronic disease surveillance system.

It becomes the first country in the WHO Africa region to fully transform its national disease surveillance system from paper-based to web-based electronic platform.

Electronic reporting of disease surveillance data is now active in all of the country’s health facilities.

Before the introduction of this innovation, compliance with reporting surveillance data was much lower. Reporting of weekly surveillance data was done through mobile phone text messages, phone calls, hand delivery or email which was of course strenuous for the health workers.

Routine weekly public health reporting has now increased from 89% in 2016 to 99% in May 2019.