Sierra Leone electronic disease surveillance [Morning Call]

The Morning Call
Sierra Leone is leading the way in Africa with fully functional electronic disease surveillance system.
It becomes the first country in the WHO Africa region to fully transform its national disease surveillance system from paper-based to web-based electronic platform.
Electronic reporting of disease surveillance data is now active in all of the country’s health facilities.
Before the introduction of this innovation, compliance with reporting surveillance data was much lower. Reporting of weekly surveillance data was done through mobile phone text messages, phone calls, hand delivery or email which was of course strenuous for the health workers.
Routine weekly public health reporting has now increased from 89% in 2016 to 99% in May 2019.
Go to video
It's possible to live in a free, healthy Africa!
02:10
Congo Pointe Noire moves to combat mosquito borne chikungunya fever
Go to video
DRC: WHO recommends ramping up Ebola vaccine after cases surge
Go to video
Mozambique fights cholera outbreak after facing cyclones
09:20
The silent disease
02:26
Scientists edge closer to 'cure' for sickle cell