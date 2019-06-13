Cameroon-Nigeria: the road to business

Business Africa
Economic activities have resumed in Cameroon, following the reopening of the Amchidé-Banki corridor on the border with Nigeria.
After 5 years of inactivity, the corridor which represents a hub for huge financial economic transactions, has once again been made available to the populations and countries of the sub-region.
To explain the economic impact of the reopening of this major axis, Yaya NASSOUROU joins us online from Kousseri, in Cameroon’s Far North region. Hello Nassourou and Welcome to this program.
