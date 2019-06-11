Sudan's security forces accused of targeting hospitals

Security forces in Sudan have been accused of targeting hospitals and clinics treating wounded protesters.

The opposition said troops from the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) unit raided a government health agency in Khartoum that supplies medications and other care needs for patients across the country.

“The problems are usually coming from our environment like the doctors were not able to arrive to the hospital due to the problems of the barricades that exist in the alleys. We were able to overcome it by bringing them by ambulances and at the end our aim was to make this work properly. We are in a location that does not bear any mistake, so we were doing our best, so the patients were receiving the full care and medication”, Dr. Sharif Abdulkader, Omdurman Hospital said.

But a passionate head of the National Medicine agency denies the allegation.

“We are delivering medicine for any person, even the protesters, we do not differentiate between parties, we respect the Sudanese citizens whatever their views are and we are delivering their needs without any bias to any party or sect, “ Abdulrahman Mohammad, General Director of the Agency said.

The accusation follows last week’s violent crackdown on opposition protesters who’d been staging a sit-in outside military headquarters in Khartoum.

Sudanese hospitals were working to full capacity after the crackdown, which left more than 100 people dead and hundreds injured, the opposition says.

AP