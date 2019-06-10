One dead in Haiti anti-gov't protest

At least one person was killed on Sunday as thousands of protesters denouncing corruption, blocked roads and paralysed much of the Haitian capital of Port-au- Prince.

The protesters continue to press home their demand for the removal of President Jovenel Moise.

“It’s a protest against corruption and impunity. And the reason why we’re here today is because of the Petrocaribe funds that were stolen by those in power. So, we’re asking the President to resign so that we can finally start the trial”, said Velina Elysee Charlier.

He's not running the country properly and everybody's upset.

Many stores and petrol stations were closed. Travel between some cities was hampered as protesters blocked roadways with cars, rocks and other large objects.

“Like everybody else, he’s got to go. He’s got to go. He’s not running the country properly and everybody’s upset and as you can see how many people are in the street today”, Gilbert Hyppolite said.

Police erected barricades near the presidential palace. They also fired tear gas when protesters attempted to breach them.

Journalists saw at least one person who had died following the crack of gunfire nearby.

Protesters came from a wide cross-section of society, including political parties, religious groups and community activists.

AP