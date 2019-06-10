Mali runs the risk of getting kicked out of AFCON

These Malian supporters may be forced to watch the next African Cup of Nations on television.

With only a few days to go before the start of the CAF Africa Cup of Nations, the Mali Eagles are facing disqualification due to crisis that is undermining the football federation.

FIFA has issued an ultimatum to all stakeholders. If the general meeting scheduled for Saturday, June 15 is sabotaged. Fémafoot, the Malian federation, already under the supervision of a standardization committee, will be suspended at FIFA level.

With only a few days to go before the start of the CAF Africa Cup of Nations, the Mali Eagles are facing disqualification due to crisis that is undermining the football federation.

While Malian football has been struggling to structure itself for two years, the General Assembly may not be able to approve the new statutes and the new organisation of current affairs proposed by the standardisation committee.

The potential disqualification of Mali could lead to the disruption of the smooth running of Group E at the AFCON in Egypt. Three possibilities are provided for in the regulations.

Angola, Mauritania and Tunisia would have to compete in a three-man group, or CAF could choose to draw the third from Mali’s group in qualifying, and it would then be Gabon.

The third possibility would be favourable to Burkina Faso, which would qualify late, as the best third in the entire qualification phase.

These assumptions must remain conditional for the supporters of Mali team that has not missed a AFCON finals since 2006.