Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

The Morning Call

the-morning-call

'Bini Playing Cards' pay homage to Benin culture [This Is Culture, TMC]

'Bini Playing Cards' pay homage to Benin culture [This Is Culture, TMC]
Bridget UGWE

The Morning Call

In this week’s culture segment on the Morning Call you will discover the ancient Nigerian culture…through a rather special way since it is a Game of Cards. A card game created by this young man, barely 25 years old.

Osaze Amadasun, an illustrator and designer based in Lagos, Nigeria. After a Master’s degree in Architecture and Environmental Design at the University of Lagos, Osaze, who has always been interested in the visual arts, is self-taught in drawing, traditional painting and also digital painting.

That is how he came up with the idea for this project: ‘Bini Playing Cards’: a card game that pays tribute to the ancient kingdom of Benin and its classical works of art dating back to the 15th century. Its objective here is to interest Nigerian youth in a part of its history.

Bridget Uzezi tells us more.

up next

From the same country

View more

The Morning Call

The Morning Call is about you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to The Morning Call, here are the best ways to get in touch : For more details on how to contribute, click here.

up next

From the same country

The Morning Call

The Morning Call is about you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to The Morning Call, here are the best ways to get in touch : For more details on how to contribute, click here.

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..