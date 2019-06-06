Welcome to Africanews

Nzulezo: Ghana's floating village [Travel]





In this episode of Travel, we introduce you to Nzulezo, Ghana’s floating village built on water

It is an area entirely built on stilts. Nzulezo literally means “on the water” because the village is just above the water’s surface.

It has about 500 inhabitants and local legend tells us that about 500 years ago, their ancestors followed their god, who appeared to them in the form of a snail, from the former empire of Ghana, which is now part of Mauritania and Mali. On this lake, they were protected from attacks by slave traders and other ethnic groups.

Nzulezo is revered for the atmosphere of happiness exuded by the villagers.

Youtuber and blogger @nappiebriggs takes us on a short trip to this historic village and he also reveals how the village works economically considering that it is cut off from the mainland.

A segment presented by Nyasha K. Mutizwa

