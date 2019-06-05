Welcome to Africanews

Visual content marketing in Africa

DIBIE IKE Michael

On this edition of Business Chronicle, we shall be looking at an aspect of the media- the visual content marketing.

Visual content plays a crucial role in reach and, more importantly, engagement.

Text-based content is still important, but research has shown that visuals have a greater effect on audiences. A picture, after all, is worth a thousand words. Images draw people in, help them warm up to your campaign, and gets them to react to your content in a positive way.

Visuals have been proven to get more engagement than text-based content. According to Adobe’s Q4 2013, posts with images result in 65 percent higher engagement than normal text-based posts.

In line with this, Getty Images a world leader in visual communications, and APO Group a leading media relations consultancy recently announced a collaboration to promote integrated text, photo and video solutions to organizations operating across Africa and the Middle East.

