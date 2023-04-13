Legendary photographer raises awareness about respect for nature

Nature photographer Süha Derbent, who has traveled to more than 80 countries, from Scandinavia to Madagascar, Sri Lanka to Canada, met with art lovers at the exhibition titled "Harmony".

The exhibition reflecting the nature of Africa and human portraits was opened to visitors at the Maximum Uniq Hall in istanbul, Turkey.

In a statement to journalists, the wildlife photographer who has been traveling the world for 40 years said he wanted to raise awareness about respect for nature.

Stressing that he considers all living beings in nature as equal, Mr. Derbent continued: "We must accept that we are not more important than the creatures of nature.

Süha Derbent pointed out that Africa is also paying the price of global climate change and said, "We don't find animals as easily as before. In the past, the rainy and dry seasons were clear, but now they are mixed up. I have been traveling in Africa for many years and documenting all these changes."

Derbent, who has more than 2 million photographs in his personal archive and is the author of the books "Kenya's Wild Side" and "Face to Face," has published his travel articles and photographs in numerous local and foreign newspapers and magazines.

The exhibition will open on May 19.