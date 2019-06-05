Neymar's lawyer vows to prove his innocence

Neymar’s lawyer, Andre Filipe Tanabe, says he will prove his client’s innocence over rape allegations.

Speaking to the media briefly in Brazil on Tuesday, Tanabe told reporters he could not give any details as investigating police have called for absolute secrecy in the case.

When asked if he will prove Neymar’s innocence, he said “Certainly, but I can’t give any details of the investigation”.

The Brazillian and PSG star was accused of raping a woman in a Paris hotel last month.

Neymar, who is currently preparing for the Copa America with his Brazil team-mates, has denied the allegation.

During practice on Tuesday in Teresopolis, Neymar was hit on the right ankle by Miranda, and stayed on the ground for a few minutes.

He was helped back to his feet and completed the session.

AP